Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) versus ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Critical Comparison

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) and ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Tetra Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Tetra Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tetra Tech and ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Tech 0 1 3 0 2.75 ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Tetra Tech presently has a consensus target price of $194.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.20%. Given Tetra Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tetra Tech is more favorable than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios.

This table compares Tetra Tech and ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Tech 6.05% 21.63% 8.25% ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tetra Tech and ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Tech $4.52 billion 1.95 $273.42 million $5.10 32.46 ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services. This segment serves federal, state, and local governments; and development agencies in water resources analysis and water management, environmental monitoring, data analytics, government consulting, waste management, and a range of civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. The CIG segment provides early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, feasibility studies and assessments, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and environmental remediation and reconstruction services, and industrial water treatment services. This segment serves natural resources, energy, and utilities markets, as well as sustainable infrastructure master planning and engineering design for facilities, transportation, and local development projects. Tetra Tech, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations. It also engages in the operation and maintenance activities, and development of real estate infrastructures; design, development, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects, real estates, and facilities; and promotion and development of transport and public facilities, as well as management of different public-private collaboration models. In addition, the company offers services for people, such as care for elderly citizens and dependent people. Further, it provides services for building, such as maintenance, energy efficiency, cleaning, security, and logistics and auxiliary services. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. was founded in 1997 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

