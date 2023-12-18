Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.56.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $57.59. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $436,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 278,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,162,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $436,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 278,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,162,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,066 shares of company stock worth $1,108,506. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 64,269 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.