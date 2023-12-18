Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $154.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.64 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

