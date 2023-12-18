Textron (NYSE:TXT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.33.

NYSE TXT opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $81.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Textron will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,749 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 76,728 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

