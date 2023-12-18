TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$183.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$166.89.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TFI International
TFI International Stock Down 0.1 %
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
