The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in November

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 841,900 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 800,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.7 days.

a2 Milk Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ACOPF opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. a2 Milk has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

