The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th.

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 66.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,081,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 430,595 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,664 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 221.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 156,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 107,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NAPA opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.61 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

