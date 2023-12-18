The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HD. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD opened at $354.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $354.38. The company has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

