The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

HD opened at $354.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $354.38. The firm has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

