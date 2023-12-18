The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,584 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz



The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

