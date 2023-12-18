The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $16.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of MTW stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. Manitowoc has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $566.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth approximately $8,351,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 471,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

