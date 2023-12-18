The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 78,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,505,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,466,000 after purchasing an additional 174,473 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

PG stock opened at $143.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average of $150.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

