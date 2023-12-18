The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $143.96 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $339.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.36.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.