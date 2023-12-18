The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 38,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 177,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,688,000 after acquiring an additional 74,141 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PGR opened at $153.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $165.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

