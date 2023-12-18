The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $73.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Southern alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SO

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $70.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.55. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

(Get Free Report

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.