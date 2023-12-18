Think Research (OTC:THKKF) & Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Head to Head Survey

Think Research (OTC:THKKF – Get Free Report) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Think Research and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Think Research N/A N/A N/A Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Think Research N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Augmedix $40.93 million 5.72 -$24.45 million ($0.51) -11.10

This table compares Think Research and Augmedix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Think Research has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Augmedix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Think Research and Augmedix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Think Research 0 0 0 0 N/A Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Augmedix has a consensus target price of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 20.73%. Given Augmedix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Think Research.

Summary

Augmedix beats Think Research on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Think Research

Think Research Corporation provides knowledge-based digital health software solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products portfolio comprises order sets that structures clinical pathway at the point of care; eReferrals that allows physicians to find and refer specialists directly from EMR systems; Digital Front Door, a patient engagement platform that enables healthcare organizations to provide access to care and health information through a single digital service window; VirtualCare, which allows clinicians and allied health professionals to replace in-person appointments with virtual visits; and eForms, a real-time analytics to track resident volumes, signature adherence, and compliance; and COVID-19 clinical tools, as well as clinical support tools for long-term care. Think Research Corporation is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

