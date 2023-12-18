Timothy B. Fannin Sells 6,110 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $74,175.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,608 shares in the company, valued at $274,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.31 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

