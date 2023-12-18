Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of TTNP opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,021.31% and a negative return on equity of 302.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

