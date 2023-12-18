TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCON

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $5.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.25.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.