TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock Position Reduced by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,451 shares during the quarter. TreeHouse Foods comprises approximately 1.5% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 1.23% of TreeHouse Foods worth $30,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after buying an additional 270,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $41.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.98 and a beta of 0.43. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

