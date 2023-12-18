Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Trimble alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.46. Trimble has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $62.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,849.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,164 shares of company stock valued at $769,549 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 798.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.