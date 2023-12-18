Truist Financial Raises Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $80.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WAL. Citigroup began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of WAL opened at $63.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 18.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 63.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

