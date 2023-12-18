TruWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 28,309 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $258.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.78 and its 200-day moving average is $240.02. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

