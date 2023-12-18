UBS Group Cuts Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $14.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 4.25.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,924,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 372.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,188,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 937,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,275 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 207.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 161,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 109,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Permian Resources by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,708,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 530,686 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.