UBS Group Increases Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $315.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $264.27 on Friday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $265.52. The company has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

