UBS Group Lowers Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $195.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.18.

Get Hess alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HES

Hess Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $144.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.44. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.45. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.