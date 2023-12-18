UBS Group Trims APA (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price to $41.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.06.

APA Stock Down 1.1 %

APA opened at $35.35 on Thursday. APA has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $48.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Institutional Trading of APA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

