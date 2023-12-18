Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UDMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Udemy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UDMY

Insider Transactions at Udemy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $67,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,706,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,296,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $67,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,706,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,296,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $338,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,772. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,721,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Udemy by 410.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after buying an additional 1,637,668 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter worth approximately $15,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after acquiring an additional 922,437 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 855,400 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.40. Udemy has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.04 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.