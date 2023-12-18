Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 544.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 745,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $151,063,000 after purchasing an additional 78,809 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $241.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $245.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

