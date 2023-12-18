Unique Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 23,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.3% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $105.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $266.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

