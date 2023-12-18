United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Citigroup

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $490.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $466.33.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:URI opened at $571.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.71 and a 200-day moving average of $447.88. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $581.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.