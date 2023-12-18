UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 814,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,892 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $418,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $531.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $537.38 and its 200-day moving average is $506.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $491.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

