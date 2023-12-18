Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $80.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.