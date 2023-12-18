Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 530,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,874 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $39,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $80.90 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

