Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $31.13 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $31.13 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00092364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00025361 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,534,950,006 coins and its circulating supply is 2,534,950,005 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

