Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $218.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.94. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.10 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Mary Lou Kelley sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $251,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 379.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

