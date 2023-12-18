Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.
Veradigm Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veradigm by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after buying an additional 1,281,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 22.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter worth about $911,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 2,848.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 458,287 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 25.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period.
About Veradigm
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
