Verint Systems’ (VRNT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRNT. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Verint Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Verint Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 110,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $8,843,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 217,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

