Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

VET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.96.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$16.15 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.55 and a 52-week high of C$24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of C$475.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$575.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.3934066 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

