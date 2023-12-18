Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

VRCA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of VRCA opened at $6.09 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $256.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.94.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,507.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.68%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 21,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $63,229.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 341,584 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

