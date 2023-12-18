Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 195 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.05.

UNH opened at $531.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $491.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $537.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

