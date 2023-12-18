Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of V stock opened at $258.03 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $263.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.02.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

