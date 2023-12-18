Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $186,042,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5,907.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,486,000 after buying an additional 217,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $258.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.02. The company has a market cap of $473.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $263.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

