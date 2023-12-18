Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $449,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $253.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.90. The company has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.93.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

