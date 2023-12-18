Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $473.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $366.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $475.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $444.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.