VMware (NYSE:VMW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.25.

VMware Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMW opened at $143.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. VMware has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $181.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.44.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VMware

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

