Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Lifted to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of VNO opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $32.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -59.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.