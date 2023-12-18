Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $174.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $179.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,436 shares of company stock worth $7,488,314 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.