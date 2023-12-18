Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 51 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $354.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

