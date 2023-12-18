Wells Fargo & Company Boosts MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target to $17.00

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MorphoSys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $9.20 in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.41.

Shares of MOR opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. MorphoSys has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.14.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.46). MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. The business had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 9,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

